UP govt to build shelter homes for orphans in 10 districts

Lucknow, Apr 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government has announced construction of shelter homes for orphans in 10 districts across the state under ‘Mukhyamantri Bal Ashray Yojana’, an official statement issued here on Tuesday said.

The government has proposed a budget of Rs 100 crore for the project, it said.

Under Mukhyamantri Bal Ashray Yojana, orphaned, abandoned, surrendered, and children living in adverse conditions are provided with proper care, upbringing, and a safe shelter.

Under the scheme, the Department of Women Welfare will operate these homes for state-run care and protection of destitute children and those in conflict with the law, ensuring their safety and holistic development.

In the first phase, homes will be constructed and operated in ten districts --Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Amethi, Mathura, Firozabad, Basti, Jhansi, and Kanpur Dehat -- with a capacity of 100 children each in different categories, it said.

These will include one Government Children’s Home (Girls), one Government Children’s Home (Boys), seven Government Observation Homes (for juveniles), and one ‘Place of Safety’ home with Juvenile Justice Board provisions.

The proposed shelter homes will provide a secure environment, nutritious food, quality education, and skill development opportunities.

The objective is to ensure that every child benefits from their rights and is empowered to live a respectable life in society, the statement said.

Along with shelter, the proposed homes will also offer counselling and recreational activities to ensure the mental and physical well-being of the children, it added. PTI ABN NB