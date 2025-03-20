UP govt to celebrate 8 years of 'Seva, Suraksha, Sushasan' with grand events

Lucknow, Mar 20 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will celebrate eight years of its 'Seva, Suraksha, and Sushasan' policy with a three-day exhibition event next week across state districts.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh on Wednesday held a video conference with the divisional commissioners and district magistrates to ensure a smooth execution of events planned from March 25 to 27.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath completed eight years in the office this month.

The events, themed 'UP: Growth Engine of Bharat,' will highlight the achievements of state and Centre – both under the BJP – in the past eight years.

The exhibits will highlight the success of welfare schemes, infrastructure projects, new industrial units, and flagship initiatives such as expressways, hospitals, medical colleges, and universities, mainly through photographs. PTI ABN ABN VN VN