UP govt to celebrate Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary with cultural programmes, exhibitions

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government is set to celebrate the 134th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on Monday with great fervor across the state, an official statement issued here said.

A series of events began on Sunday, with the main celebrations scheduled for Monday in Lucknow, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in various programmes.

A major highlight will be a cultural programme titled "Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman" to be held at the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial in Gomti Nagar on April 14.

The event will showcase performances that reflect the life, contributions, and values of Baba Saheb, featuring folk artists from both within Uttar Pradesh and across the country.

Also, a special archival exhibition will be organised at the memorial, as per the directions of the state government, it said.

The exhibition aims to highlight the legacy and impact of Dr Ambedkar through rare documents and records.

As part of the celebrations of Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary, the state government will host a variety of cultural performances including folk songs, dance dramas, Birha --featuring artists from across the country and the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in several important events including offering floral tributes at the statue of the "Samvidhan Shilpi'" located in Hazratganj here.

Following this, a grand celebration will be held at the Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Mahasabha campus featuring a series of activities honouring the life and legacy of the social reformer.