UP govt to celebrate Kakori train action centenary festival from Aug 9: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the government will celebrate the centenary festival of Kakori train action throughout the year with various activities across the state.

Adityanath reviewed the preparations for the Kakori train action centenary festival and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme in a high-level meeting at his official residence here on Saturday.

This year, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will be organised in the state from August 13 to 15.

At the meeting, the chief minister said the Kakori train action is an important historical event of India's freedom movement, according to an official statement issued here.

Discussing the outline of the programme, the chief minister said the festival will be observed from August 9. Programmes will be organised on a large scale at martyr memorial and memorial sites.

He directed officials to make arrangements to honour the families of martyrs, freedom fighters, ex-servicemen in the ceremony. The cooperation and participation of school children, teenagers, youth should be ensured in these programmes, he added.

He said booklets should be prepared to make people aware about Kakori train action, events and places related to the freedom struggle from 1857 to 1947, and heroes of independence, among others.

He also asked them to organise quizzes, painting, calligraphy, essay, debate, and speech competitions on the occasion at the district and state levels.

The winning children should also be taken on a tour of the Kakori Memorial Site, he added.

Adityanath directed that the ministers of the central and state governments and public representatives should also be connected with these programs.

The Tourism and Culture Department is the nodal department for organising this event.

The chief minister said the bands of police, PAC, home guard, paramilitary, military, NCC and schools should play national anthem and patriotic songs at the martyr sites, and memorials of the state from August 9 to 15.

Volunteers of Yuvak and Mahila Mangal Dal, Scout Guide, NCC, NSS should also be associated with the Kakori Train Action Centenary Festival and Har Ghar Tiranga programmes, he directed.

He said that in the past years, Uttar Pradesh made a record of hoisting the maximum number of flags under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan. He asked officials to ensure that this year, too, the programme is held in the entire state from August 13 to 15.

'Kakori Train Action' was a historical incident in which Indian freedom fighters looted the treasury of the British government to buy arms for revolution against the British Raj which took place on 9 August 1925 in Kakori, Lucknow. PTI CDN RPA