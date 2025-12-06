UP govt to come up with 'One District, One Cuisine' scheme to promote culinary heritage

Lucknow, Dec 5 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is working on a new initiative, 'One District, One Cuisine', aimed at giving each district's traditional dishes a unique brand identity and creating fresh economic opportunities across the state.

The initiative is a major push to promote Uttar Pradesh's culinary heritage on global platforms.

A press statement said the proposal, currently under active consideration, seeks to replicate the success of the state's flagship 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) scheme by extending similar support to local food traditions. The government believes the move could spur growth in tourism, food-based enterprises and rural employment.

Under the plan, recipes, ingredients and cooking styles unique to each district will be documented and promoted at national and international events. The initiative is also expected to revive several traditional dishes that have faded from public memory, giving them renewed visibility and market value.

If implemented, the programme could benefit thousands of families engaged in local culinary arts. Small hotels, restaurants and food startups are likely to gain a wider market, officials said.

District-specific cuisine branding may also attract tourists seeking local food experiences, strengthening local markets.

The government expects the scheme to generate strong demand for agricultural produce, including grains, pulses, spices, vegetables, milk and oils, thereby boosting farmers' incomes and supporting the rural economy.

Earlier this year, the 'Lakhnawi cuisine' of UP's capital Lucknow was included in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network for Gastronomy.

It was a validation of Lucknow's culinary traditions and rich history that have enchanted locals and visitors alike with the symphony of flavours that showcase a 'mini-India'