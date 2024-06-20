UP govt to count number of Sarus cranes in state from today

Lucknow, Jun 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh state bird Sarus crane will be counted from Thursday, with the government saying it will be done with the help of officers and employees of the forest department, as well as students and volunteers.

The counting of Sarus cranes in the state is conducted twice a year, during both summer and winter seasons.

According to a press statement, the counting this year will take place over two days starting Thursday, with sessions to be conducted both in the morning and evening.

Each Divisional Forest Officer will submit the count and photographs of the bird found in their respective divisions to the chief forest conservator, Eco Development, Lucknow by July.

Over the years, the Sarus crane population in the state has shown notable growth.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, 17,329 cranes were counted in the state in 2021. The number rose to 19,188 in 2022 and further to 19,522 in 2023.