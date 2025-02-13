UP govt to deploy 2,250 additional buses for devotees during final phase of Maha Kumbh

Lucknow/Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 13 (PTI) In anticipation of the huge influx of devotees from February 15 to 17 (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday) during the final phase of Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has arranged 2,250 additional buses to facilitate smooth transportation.

Apart from the Amrit Snan, a significant number of devotees are expected to arrive in Prayagraj over the weekend, prompting the Transport Corporation to enhance its services for a seamless pilgrimage experience, according to an official statement.

Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge), Dayashankar Singh, has instructed officials to station officers at various temporary bus terminals in Prayagraj to ensure the uninterrupted operation of buses, the statement said.

He has also directed that a special action plan be devised to manage bus operations efficiently during the holiday rush.

"Nodal officers have been tasked with ensuring all necessary arrangements for the safe and smooth travel of devotees heading to the Mahakumbh. Additionally, strict accountability measures have been set in place, with nodal officers to be held responsible in case of any complaints or disruptions in transport services," the statement added.

So far, over 48 crore people have flocked to the Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13 and continues until February 26, to participate in the major Hindu pilgrimage on the banks of the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.