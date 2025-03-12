UP govt to develop three heritage hotels inspired by Suryagarh

Lucknow, Mar 12 (PTI) An MoU was on Wednesday signed between the Tourism Department, Golden Triangle Fort and Palace Private Limited to develop Roshan-ud-Daulah and Chhatar Manzil in Lucknow, along with the Chunar Fort in Mirzapur.

These heritage sites will be developed into luxury heritage hotels, following the successful model of Suryagarh Jaisalmer.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said that the three properties have been given to the Golden Triangle, Rajasthan, under the PPP model.

"The company’s Suryagarh Collection—which operates Suryagarh Jaisalmer, Narendra Bhawan Bikaner, and Mary Budden Estate Binsar—will design, develop, and manage these heritage hotels," he said.

A key focus will be on preserving the original architectural essence while integrating innovative restoration techniques.

Under the PPP model, the state's heritage tourism sector is witnessing unprecedented growth, supported by investor-friendly policies that facilitate the development of forts, palaces, haunted sites, and mansions, he said.