UP govt to establish museum at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow

Lucknow, Mar 29 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to establish a museum at the under-construction Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, a statement issued on Saturday said.

Aligned with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is set to initiate construction and development works soon, said the statement issued by the state government.

The administrative and financial approvals have been granted for museum curation and art installation at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Basant Kunj Yojna Sector-J located along the banks of the Gomti river.

Over Rs 65 crore has been sanctioned for the project, with Rs 22.55 crore released as the first installment.

Apart from this, approval has also been granted for a cafeteria in the Old Kothi within the State Museum premises and a library as part of its extension.

The responsibility for executing this project has been assigned to Uttar Pradesh Project Corporation Limited.

The plan to complete both projects at a cost of Rs 4.87 crore was finalized in a recent meeting of the Appraisal Committee chaired by the Culture Department's principal secretary, the statement said. PTI NAV AS AS