UP govt to expand network of 'take home ration' programme

Lucknow, May 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will soon expand the network of its ‘Take home ration’ (THR) programme and establish 347 new production units by 2026-27, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

A budget of Rs 273.50 crore has been allocated to support this ambitious goal, it said.

While 204 THR units, supplying nutritious food to 288 projects, are currently operational in 43 districts, the state government now aims to establish 347 new production units by 2026-27, it said.

The initiative targets children aged between three to six years, pregnant women, and lactating mothers, ensuring the timely delivery of nutritious food.

In the first phase, the existing units have already shown positive outcomes in providing quality nutrition. Now, with the second phase underway, the government plans to decentralise THR units further, so that every district can benefit from local production and supply chains, it said.

To streamline operations, a decentralised payment system has also been implemented, with several districts, including Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Aligarh, Banda, Etawah, Pratapgarh, Lalitpur, Auraiya, and Mahoba, completing 100 per cent payments, signalling strong on-ground implementation.

“UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised that expanding THR units is key to realising the vision of a "Malnutrition-Free Uttar Pradesh," the statement said.

These units are increasingly incorporating locally grown crops and regional flavors to enhance nutritional value and community acceptance, it said.

Beyond strengthening nutrition delivery, the initiative is also fostering local employment opportunities, making it a dual success in terms of health and economic development, the statement added. PTI NAV NB NB