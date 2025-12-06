UP govt to fill 7,466 assistant teacher posts; measures in place for 'fair, transparent' recruitment

Lucknow, Dec 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct the Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate) recruitment examination in December and January to fill 7,466 posts across 15 subjects.

Extensive preparations have been made to conduct the examination in a fair, transparent, and deceit-free manner, the state government said in a statement on Saturday, asserting that negligence or irregularity will not be tolerated.

District magistrates have been directed to personally monitor arrangements at the examination centres, it added.

Robust security measures are in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination. These include, biometric verification at entry points, frisking, CCTV surveillance, active supervision by Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) and Special Task Force (STF) teams, and special vigilance in sensitive districts, the statement said.

A colour and code-based SMS system will be implemented to maintain the confidentiality of question papers. The withdrawal of confidential material from the treasury and its safe delivery to examination centres will be carried out by sector magistrates at the scheduled time.

All examination centres will be equipped with clean drinking water, toilets, adequate lighting, proper seating arrangements, and other basic facilities, the government stated, adding that training of concerned officials and employees has been completed.

The Yogi Adityanath government has set a record by providing over 8.5 lakh appointments in government services in Uttar Pradesh over the past eight years, the statement added. PTI NAV ARB ARB