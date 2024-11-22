Advertisment
UP govt to hold mega roadshows in country, abroad for Mahakumbh

NewsDrum Desk
Lucknow, Nov 22 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday approved proposals to hold grand roadshows in the country and abroad for the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Friday.

The state government said in a statement that many important proposals were approved in the cabinet meeting including to organise grand roadshows in all big cities of the country and abroad for Mahakumbh-2025 and purchasing 220 vehicles for the Mahakumbh.

The Mahakumbh-2025 is being organisd in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

The Uttar Pradesh government is working in a mission mode to make this biggest festival of the 'Sanatan Dharma' a grand event, the statement said. PTI NAV TIR TIR

