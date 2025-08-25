UP govt to host 3-day job fair in Lucknow from Aug 26 to 28

Lucknow, Aug 25 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will organise a three-day 'Rojgar Mahakumbh 2025', from August 26 to 28, at the Indira Gandhi Pratishtha here, in a bid to provide employment to the state's youth.

More than 100 renowned companies will participate in the event, offering over 50,000 jobs across diverse sectors, an official statement said.

The Rojgar Mahakumbh 2025 will host international leaders in technology and innovation such as Wadhwani AI, Microsoft, and Intel, giving direct access to the youth into the start-up and research ecosystem.

These companies will open career paths in software development, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and hardware design -- particularly benefiting engineering and technical graduates of Uttar Pradesh -- the statement said.

E-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon Web Services (AWS) will provide opportunities in supply chain management, logistics, data analytics, and online retail operations.

Additionally, companies from the financial and banking sector along with major players like Mahindra from the manufacturing and automobile industry will create vast openings for mechanical engineers and those with industrial training, it added.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the event aims to to give a new thrust to the state's economy, industrial growth, and investment landscape, according to the statement.

The three-day fair will function through three dynamic platforms -- employment conclave, on-spot interviews and placement drives -- showcasing the state's progress, new industrial policies, and its skill development model, it added. PTI NAV OZ OZ