UP govt to install 150,000 toilets for Maha Kumbh, set up paying guest facilities

Prayagraj, Nov 7 (PTI) As Prayagraj prepares for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, authorities are taking extensive measures to enhance both sanitation and accommodation options for the millions of pilgrims expected during the festival.

In addition to aiming for a massive installation of 150,000 toilets by December 15, the government is also encouraging local residents to open their homes as paying guest accommodations.

Kumbh Mela Special Officer Akanksha Rana said that sanitation remains a top priority, with over 150,000 toilets planned for installation across mela grounds.

"We are working to complete these installations by December 15," Rana said.

Letters of Intent have been issued for the project, which will include a jet spray cleaning system and QR-code monitoring to ensure cleanliness and security.

A total of 55 vendors are involved to meet the extensive toilet and urinal facility requirements, she said.

These facilities will be set up in preparation for the heavy influx expected during key bathing days, especially Mauni Amavasya, when around 4-5 crore devotees are likely to attend.

There will be 49,000 soak-pit toilets, 12,000 FRP toilets with septic tanks, and 350 mobile toilets with 10 seats each, according to the officer.

In tandem with these sanitation measures, the Tourism Department is launching a paying guest accommodation programme, aimed at providing pilgrims with affordable housing and a homely atmosphere.

Regional Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh said that local residents are being encouraged to register their homes as paying guest facilities, with many receiving training in hospitality, cleanliness, and conduct.

"This initiative not only offers pilgrims a budget-friendly alternative to hotels but also provides local residents with a valuable source of income," Singh said.

To streamline the registration process, a toll-free number and a WhatsApp contact have been set up. The goal is to establish paying guest services in 2,000 homes initially, with licenses valid for three years and options for hosts to register two to five rooms.

Notably, no annual fees or taxes are required, and homeowners have full control over rental rates, with no involvement from the department.

A list of licensed paying guest accommodations will be available on the Mela administration's website and app, enabling easy access for pilgrims.

Currently, 50 homes are registered, and more are in the pipeline, according to Singh. PTI RAJ KIS TIR TIR