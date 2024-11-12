UP govt to introduce 'Kumbh Sahayak' AI generative chatbot for Mahakumbh 2025

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is going to introduce an advanced AI generative chatbot named 'Kumbh Sahayak' to assist devotees in Mahakumbh 2025, an official said here on Tuesday.

Supported by the Bhashini app, this digital companion, set to be launched for the first time at the grand event, will offer comprehensive information in over 10 languages.

Equipped with Google navigation, interactive conversation features and personalised GIF responses, the Kumbh Sahayak chatbot promises a seamless and enriching experience for millions of visitors, he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed strong support for this innovative project, highlighting his commitment to integrating tradition with modernity.

Additional Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi stated that for the first time, a chatbot is being developed for the event. Built using advanced generative AI technology, this chatbot will serve as a personal guide for attendees and can be accessed through the Mahakumbh 2025 app or on WhatsApp, he said.

The Kumbh Sahayak chatbot will offer essential information about Mahakumbh in over 10 languages, including Hindi and English, with the help from the Bhashini app, he said.

Through interactive conversations in both text and voice, it will provide details on the event's history and traditions, information about sadhus and akhadas, key bathing ghats, dates, routes, parking and accommodation options.

The officer further said the Kumbh Sahayak chatbot will come equipped with Google navigation, allowing visitors to easily locate sectors, arenas, Kalpvas tents and bathing ghats within the Mahakumbh area.

The chatbot will also guide users to popular sightseeing spots, temples, railway stations and bus stands across Prayagraj, ensuring smooth navigation both inside and outside the Mahakumbh grounds, he said.

Additionally, the chatbot will keep users updated on Mahakumbh events, offer details on government-approved tour packages and provide information on local hotels and homestays, he said.

Acting as a personal guide, the Kumbh Sahayak chatbot will even engage users with personal GIFs for a unique interactive experience.

With multilingual support, the chatbot aims to serve both international tourists and visitors from across India, helping realise CM Yogi's vision for a safe and seamless Mahakumbh 2025.

Mahakumbh will begin on January 13, 2025 on the occasion of Paush Poornima and end on February 26 on the occasion of Mahashivratri. PTI ABN ABN KSS KSS