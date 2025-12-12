UP govt to introduce new policy to boost AYUSH sector in state

Lucknow, Dec 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh on Friday in an official statement said that it is set to introduce a new policy to strengthen the state’s position in the country’s AYUSH sector.

The policy will offer various incentives to investors to promote AYUSH industries in the state, the statement said.

According to the statement, it also aims to develop the state as a hub for AYUSH research. The objective is to create a robust framework for the testing and certification of AYUSH medicines.

"Under the new policy, treatment facilities in AYUSH hospitals across the state will be further improved. Along with this, several important steps will be taken to continuously develop the AYUSH department," it added.

"The new AYUSH policy will offer several incentives to attract investors, including capital subsidy, exemption from stamp duty on land purchase, and special concessions for greenfield projects. The aim is to accelerate the expansion of the AYUSH industry and promote it globally," it said.

Principal Secretary of the AYUSH Department, Ranjan Kumar, said that Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath directed officials to expand AYUSH businesses so that Uttar Pradesh can attract investors from across India.

Kumar said that for this, the chief minister instructed the preparation of a master plan.

In line with the chief minister’s vision, the new policy is being created to make AYUSH a key part of the medical sector. Special focus is being given to ancient AYUSH practices such as Panchakarma, Naturopathy, and Wellness Centres, the principal secretary said.

This will help boost AYUSH-related businesses in the state, Kumar added.

The new policy will also increase public access to another level of healthcare services, the government statement said.

Under the policy, hospitals and infrastructure development will be encouraged through the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode, it said.

Additionally, new courses related to AYUSH hospital operations will be launched, including those connected to Ayurveda, Yoga, and Homoeopathy. This will enhance AYUSH education and create better employment opportunities for the youth, the statement added.

The principal secretary further informed that the objective of the new policy is to enhance accessible healthcare facilities for patients, improve medicinal quality, and develop the sector comprehensively with a focus on staff recruitment.

New ideas will also be incorporated for better implementation of healthcare services, aligning with the state government's vision, he said.

Under this policy, efforts will also be made to promote AYUSH medical systems on a global level and present them as AYUSH Wellness Centres, Kumar said.