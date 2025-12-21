UP govt to launch AYUSH App; healthcare services just click away

Lucknow, Dec 21 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch the AYUSH app, developed in collaboration with the IIT-Kanpur, to offer patients online OPD services and access all necessary information about AYUSH, an official statement issued here on Sunday said.

"A state-of-the-art AYUSH app is being developed in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, offering patients online OPD services and access to all important information about AYUSH. This initiative will make AYUSH healthcare more accessible to the public and ensure greater transparency in medical services," AYUSH Principal Secretary Ranjan Kumar said.

He said that the chief minister aims to make AYUSH systems available to everyone.

According to the statement, the app, being developed with the help of IIT Kanpur, will allow patients to book OPD appointments online, eliminating the need to wait in long queues at hospitals and AYUSH centres.

This will save time, reduce crowding, and provide significant relief to senior citizens, women, and patients from remote areas, it said.

Through the app, users will find detailed information on Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy, including treatments for various diseases, medicines, doctor profiles, nearby AYUSH hospitals and dispensaries, and health tips, the statement said.

The app will also feature details of government schemes and programs promoting AYUSH, it added.

Designed for ease of use, the app will be secure, fast, and reliable, ensuring patient data protection.

Future upgrades will include tele-consultation, online reports, and digital health records, allowing expert medical guidance from home and further strengthening public trust in AYUSH systems.