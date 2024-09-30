UP govt to launch 'Woman Health Line' under Mission Shakti on October 3

Lucknow, Sep 30 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is set a dedicated health helpline for women, 'Woman Health Line' on Thursday, under its fifth phase of 'Mission Shakti' program.

According to an official statement, the Health Line will operate on the lines of the existing '1090' Women Power Line and is aimed at providing accessible healthcare support to women, particularly those who face barriers in discussing health issues due to social stigma.

The 1090 Women Power Line currently allows women to file complaints related to harassment and other such issues.

A key feature of the new helpline will be tele-consultations with gynaecologists, offering expert medical advice without requiring women to travel to distant hospitals or clinics, the statement said.

This service is particularly significant for women in remote areas where access to specialised medical care is limited, it said.

The helpline will empower women to seek timely and confidential medical assistance, bridging the gap in healthcare services in rural Uttar Pradesh, as per the statement.

The statement said that the launch date of the helpline coincides with the first day of Sharadiya Navratri.

'Mission Shakti', launched on October 17, 2020, has been a key initiative of the Yogi Adityanath government, focusing on women’s safety, dignity and empowerment with the program expanding to include initiatives promoting women’s employment, education and hygiene, over the years, the statement read.

The fifth phase builds on these efforts, furthering the state's commitment to improving the lives of women from all walks of life, it said.

The Women and Child Security Organization (WCSO) said that the new health helpline will not only provide immediate medical advice but also help women navigate issues related to maternal health, reproductive health, and mental well-being.

It aims to address the pressing healthcare needs of women in rural regions, where access to quality medical care remains a challenge, the organisation said.

