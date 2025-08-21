UP govt to mark 2nd National Space Day in schools on Aug 23

Lucknow, Aug 21 (PTI) To inspire the young generation towards science and technology by celebrating India's space achievements, the second National Space Day will be celebrated on August 23 across schools in Uttar Pradesh, an official statement issued here on Thursday said.

To mark the occasion, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will launch a new module titled 'India – A Rising Space Power', while UP government-run primary, upper primary, composite and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) schools will host special activities to engage students.

Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh said that India's steady progress in space science serves as a powerful inspiration for the younger generation. "By introducing children to missions like Chandrayaan, Aditya-L1 and Gaganyaan, we can ignite their interest in space science and technology," he said.

The government's effort is aimed at nurturing a spirit of research and innovation among students, while also giving fresh momentum to the Yogi government's vision of 'Holistic Education, Holistic Development', he said.

The initiative aims to create curiosity and interest in space science and technology among children, encouraging them to pursue careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), the minister said, adding that schools will organise special assemblies, exhibitions, workshops and online/offline sessions with experts to achieve this.

Director General of School Education, Kanchan Verma, said that several resources have been provided by the Ministry of Education to make students aware of India's space exploration achievements.

These include DIKSHA, NISHTHA, NCERT's website and the Bharat on the Moon portal, where space-related updates are regularly available.

The NCERT has especially prepared a new age- and class-based module, 'India – A Rising Space Power', which will be launched on August 23.

The module will be available on the National Digital Library and NCERT's official website.

She further added that the government has already taken initiatives like smart classes, digital libraries, drone and robotics labs to promote innovation and technical education. PTI ABN ABN KSS KSS