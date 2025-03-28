UP govt to modernise Sanskrit schools under Project Alankar

Lucknow, Mar 28 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said it has taken a significant step toward upgrading non-government-aided secondary Sanskrit schools under Project Alankar.

As part of this initiative, 11 Sanskrit schools across seven districts in Uttar Pradesh will undergo classroom construction, renovation and the development of modern facilities such as science labs, smart classrooms and improved infrastructure, it said.

"This project aims to provide students with a better educational environment while promoting Sanskrit education and preserving India's rich knowledge traditions. The Yogi government remains committed to reviving and strengthening Sanskrit learning through continuous development efforts in the education sector," the government said in a statement.

"Notably, the Yogi government has allocated a Rs 100-crore budget for the modernisation of non-government-aided Sanskrit schools in the 2024-25 financial year. Under Project Alankar, several Sanskrit schools meeting the required minimum enrolment of 100 students will undergo new classroom construction, boundary wall development and improved sanitation facilities. A government order has already been issued to implement these improvements," it added.

In Deoria, Durgee Ji Sanskrit Higher Secondary School, Ahilyapur, Barhaj will receive new classrooms, boundary walls and proper sanitation facilities. In Ayodhya, Shri Raghuvar Sanskrit Higher Secondary School, Swargadwar, will have two new classrooms, while Shri Balwant Adarsh Sanskrit Higher Secondary School, Dugwa, Devgarh, will undergo renovation of five classrooms and the construction of one new classroom, the government said.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, Gurukul Higher Secondary Sanskrit School, Sikandrabad, Mandi Shyam Nagar, will have six classrooms and stairways built. In Azamgarh, Shri Dharma Sanskrit Higher Secondary School, Jindopur, will have one new classroom.

These schools will also benefit from reconstruction, expansion and electrification under Project Alankar, according to the statement.

In Varanasi, five Sanskrit schools will be upgraded. Shri Bhagwan Vishnu Swami Satua Baba Sanskrit Higher Secondary School, Shri Rudra Bhadratma Sanskrit School, Shri Saraswati Sanskrit Higher Secondary School, Shri Adarsh Shankar Sanskrit School and Shri Annapurna Rishikul Brahmacharya Ashram Sanskrit Secondary School will undergo classroom renovations and new constructions, including principal rooms, office rooms, verandas, staircases and electrification, it stated.

In Shahjahanpur, Savitri Devi Dharmik Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, Tilhar, will receive two new classrooms and a toilet facility. The initiative aims to enhance the learning environment and preserve Sanskrit education across UP, it added.

"Under Project Alankar, these 11 aided Sanskrit schools in Uttar Pradesh will not only undergo classroom construction and renovation but also see the development of modern facilities. These schools will be equipped with advanced labs and infrastructure, allowing students to benefit from Sanskrit education integrated with modern technology," the government said.