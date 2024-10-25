UP govt to monitor efforts of DMs, commissioners in attracting investments

Lucknow, Oct 25 (PTI) In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to monitor the efforts of district magistrates (DMs) and divisional commissioners in attracting investments to their respective areas which will be reflected in their annual confidential reports (ACRs), a top official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The initiative aims to create accountability and reward effective administration, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said.

"This is a historic decision by the Yogi Adityanath government to enhance accountability in driving investment in the state," Singh said at a press conference at the Lok Bhawan here.

"For the first time, Uttar Pradesh is setting a precedent by factoring district officials' performance in investment and credit-deposit ratio (CD ratio) in their ACRs. This approach will hold the DMs and commissioners accountable for their efforts to promote investment and foster an environment of economic growth," Singh added.

Advertisment

This framework is expected to be operational within two to three weeks with an aim to expedite district-level development efforts, the chief secretary said.

Under the new policy, district officials are expected to actively promote business facilitation measures such as investor safety, support services, land allotment, and other administrative approvals crucial for ease of doing business.

Regular updates on land banks and timely processing of investment-related requests will also be monitored, he said.

Advertisment

"The DMs performing exceptionally in attracting investments to their districts will receive higher grades and special recognition, fostering healthy competition and a sense of responsibility among the officials," Singh said.

The chief secretary also said that the reports on investment initiatives, credit-deposit improvements, and steps taken during an official's tenure will form the basis of their evaluation.

The state government will also increase monitoring of the progress in cash-deposit ratio and sectoral improvements.

Advertisment

Stating that the state's credit-deposit (CD) ratio has grown from 47 per cent in 2017 to 60.32 per cent in 2023-24, Singh said, "The government is targeting 65 per cent CD ratio by the end of the current fiscal, indicating a stable economic climate conducive to investment." Significant strides have also been made in the agriculture sector to uplift the farmers economically, alongside several reforms in the industrial sector to make Uttar Pradesh an attractive destination for industries, the chief secretary said.

While districts such as Sambhal, Amroha, Badaun, Rampur, Kasganj, Etah and Moradabad lead in CD ratios, others like Unnao, Balrampur and Shravasti have lower ratios, he added.

"Special initiatives will be launched in districts with lower CD ratios to bolster economic activities. The DMs and commissioners will receive an annual update on their district's CD ratio in April to guide them in advancing the investment efforts effectively," Singh said, emphasising that this step aims to attract investments while underscoring the pivotal role of officials in the state's growth trajectory.

Advertisment

India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh has 75 districts and 18 administrative divisions. PTI KIS ARI