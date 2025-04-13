UP govt to observe Fire Safety Week from Monday

Lucknow, Apr 13 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will observe Fire Safety Week from April 14-16, aiming to boost public awareness and emergency preparedness, a statement said.

The three-day campaign includes rallies, competitions, lectures, statewide mock drills, school programmes with essay and painting contests, safety audits, and awareness drives in urban and rural areas, it read.

The initiative follows Rs 184 crore investment in modern firefighting equipment in FY 2024-25.

In 2024, the Fire department responded to over 54,000 incidents, saving lives and properties worth Rs 8,650 crore. The government also implemented prevention schemes and temporary fire stations, it added. PTI CDN HIG HIG