UP govt to organise Diwali melas for divyangs to showcase their products

Lucknow, Oct 15 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will organise a Diwali mela in all districts from October 16 to 17, providing a platform to showcase products made by persons with disabilities, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The Divya Deepawali Mela-2025 will be held by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, to promote the Vocal for Local and Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaigns of the Centre.

From clay lamps, candles, and handloom products to artificial jewellery, home décor, and food items, the exhibitions will highlight the creativity and enterprise of participants trained across centres, self-help groups, and NGOs, the statement said.

The government has directed all divisional headquarters to designate exhibition venues, ensure wide publicity, and link these products to digital platforms for online sale, expanding their reach to national and international markets.

Preparations for the fair have concluded in Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Kanpur, and Meerut, with similar events set to take place in Basti, Aligarh, Varanasi, Jhansi, and Bareilly.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to the statement, has emphasised that this Diwali, the light of inclusion and self-reliance will spread alongside traditional celebrations.

Narendra Kashyap, Minister (Independent Charge) for Backward Classes Welfare and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, lauded the initiative, saying, "Every individual can bring light to the world through their abilities."