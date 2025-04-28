UP govt to organise summer camp for children, youth

Lucknow, Apr 28 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh State Lalit Kala Academy will hosting summer camps across all 75 districts from May 1 to June 30, an official statement said on Monday.

Divided into two age groups -- 10-17 years and 18-25 years -- the camps will offer expert-led training in various art forms, daily from 8 am to 10 am, it said.

Dr Shraddha Shukla, Director of the State Lalit Kala Akademi said that the workshop, being organised under the state government's guidance, aims to refine the artistic talents of the youth. The initiative seeks to foster creativity and inspire interest in visual arts.

Shukla informed further that the workshop will impart detailed knowledge of visual arts. Major topics will include art, sketching, watercolour painting, wash technique, fabric work, clay work, and oil colour painting.

Subject experts will be appointed as regional coordinators in the districts. Participants will also learn about various forms of folk art such as Bundelkhand's Chiteri art, Sanjhi, Kohbar, and miniature paintings.

In addition to the State Lalit Kala Academy campus in Lucknow, sessions will be organized at the Lalit Kala Institute in Agra and the Department of Fine Arts at Allahabad University.

Training will also be conducted under university supervision in Gorakhpur.

The initiative aims to provide local learning opportunities for talents from rural areas. Workshops will be held in districts including Firozabad, Mainpuri, Gonda, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kushinagar, Jalaun, Sultanpur, Amethi, and others, the statement added. PTI NAV NB NB