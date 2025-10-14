UP govt to promote commercial use of cow-based products to make gaushalas sustainable

Lucknow, Oct 14 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government said it will encourage the commercial use of cow-based products such as dung, urine, milk, and ghee in a bid to improve financial sustainability of all cow shelters across the state.

The state government plans to establish an ideal cow shelter in every district, a UP government official said in a statement on Tuesday.

UP's Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development minister Dharampal Singh said that a large-scale campaign will be organised to promote cow dung lamps, idols, and decorative items during Diwali.

He assured that these products will be made widely available in markets, allowing citizens to participate in this eco-conscious initiative.

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Principal Secretary Mukesh Meshram informed that officials have been instructed to prepare local-level plans for the commercial utilisation of cow dung and urine in cow shelters. He emphasised that this initiative will not only make shelters self-reliant but also strengthens the rural economy.

Possibility of employment opportunities and additional income for residents will be explored at the "self-reliant shelters", the UP government said.

The initiative to "give a new dimension to cow protection in Uttar Pradesh while promoting indigenous industries and sustainable livelihoods through cow-based products" is as per instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the statement said. PTI NAV SKY SKY