UP govt to promote tourism at Pacific Asia Travel Association Travel Mart in Bangkok from Aug 26-28

Lucknow, Jun 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will be showcasing the state's tourism potential at the upcoming Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Travel Mart, scheduled to be held in Bangkok from August 26 to 28.

The event will serve as a powerful platform for Uttar Pradesh to project itself as an attractive destination for both international tourists and investors. This will elevate the tourism potential and economy of the state to new heights, the UP government said in a statement.

The UP Tourism Department will showcase "its cultural, spiritual, and historical richness through a beautifully designed 36-square-metre stall", highlighting major sites such as Sarnath, Kushinagar, Shravasti under the Buddhist Circuit, as well as Varanasi, Ayodhya, and the Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

The stall will be equipped with LED wall screens and auto-navigation displays, offering dynamic visuals of the state's scenic tourist spots.

An Augmented Reality (AR) based digital touch panel will allow visitors to take selfies with the backdrops of six major destinations in Uttar Pradesh.

It will also showcase the rich traditions of local handicrafts and the Centre's One District One Product (ODOP) initiative. In addition, the exhibit will feature creative displays of historic temples, their unique architecture, and spiritual significance, offering visitors a glimpse of Uttar Pradesh's religious and cultural legacy.

Apart from the exhibition, the Yogi Adityanath government will also organise a one-day roadshow in Bangkok that is expected to draw over 100 stakeholders, including travel traders, travel media, and influencers.

With an aim to amplify its global reach, the UP government will air 30-second tourism ads during peak hours for three days on three major TV and three radio channels in Thailand.

"Additionally, 10 key locations in Bangkok', including airports, metro stations, malls, and bus terminals will display the promos 15 times a day over three days. Two mainstream and two travel-related magazines and newspapers will also be associated with the promotion campaign of UP's tourism sector," the statement read.

The branding will be supported by slogans such as "Uttar Pradesh: The Land Where Lord Buddha Lived and Preached" and "Begin Your Bodhi Journey in Uttar Pradesh", designed to appeal to both tourists and investors, the statement added. PTI NAV MAH MAH