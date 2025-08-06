UP govt to provide subsidised agricultural equipment to farmers

Lucknow, Aug 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will provide subsidised agricultural equipment to farmers through an e-lottery system.

The Agriculture Department will conduct the lottery under the supervision of District Magistrates across all 75 districts on August 7 and 8, according to an official statement issued here Wednesday.

Bookings for agricultural equipment have already been made via the departmental portal under various schemes, including Promotion of Agricultural Mechanisation for In-situ Management of Crop Residue and Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation, it said.

Bookings for Mini Oil Mill Extraction Unit and Tarpaulin have been made under the National Mission on Edible (Oilseed) scheme, it added. PTI KIS SHW