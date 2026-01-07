UP govt to replace polythene bags with organic pots made from cow dung for plantation

Lucknow, Jan 7 (PTI) In a push towards making Uttar Pradesh plastic-free, the state government has decided to replace polythene grow bags with organic pots made from cow dung for plantation activities across the state.

According to a press statement, the production of cow dung-based organic pots will be undertaken in nearly 7,000 gaushalas across UP under the chief minister's self-reliant gaushala model. The initiative aims not only to curb plastic usage but also to generate large-scale employment opportunities at the district level, particularly for cattle rearers, women self-help groups and young entrepreneurs.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Commission, around five crore organic pots are planned to be manufactured this year for use in the state's large-scale plantation drives. These pots will gradually replace polythene bags currently used in nurseries and afforestation programmes.

Gau Seva Commission Chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta said a special plan has been prepared in line with the priorities of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "It has been decided that plants under the mass plantation campaign will be planted in cow dung-based organic pots instead of polythene. We are planning the production of nearly five crore such pots," he said.

Gupta said discussions have already been held with Forest Minister Arun Saxena to ensure large-scale adoption of these organic pots in nurseries across the state. He added that the initiative would strengthen cow conservation, environmental protection, cleanliness and the vision of self-reliant gaushalas.

The Commission said the manufacturing work would be carried out in every district through women self-help groups and local entrepreneurs, creating sustainable livelihood opportunities. "This initiative will benefit cattle rearers directly and promote a circular rural economy," Gupta said.

Gau Seva Commission Officer on Special Duty Anurag Srivastava said the use of organic compost-based pots would significantly reduce plastic waste while enhancing soil fertility. "These cow dung pots naturally decompose into the soil after plantation, causing no harm to plant roots and providing essential nutrients during the initial growth phase," he said.

Officials said the biodegradable pots merge with the soil within a year, improving plant survival rates and enhancing the overall quality of plantation drives. PTI COR CDN KSS KSS