UP govt to roll out OTS-2026 to clear pending housing allotment cases: Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Housing and Urban Planning Department to implement a new 'One-Time Settlement Scheme' for the speedy resolution of long-pending residential and commercial allotment cases.

Chairing a departmental review meeting, the chief minister said delays in settlement of dues and disputes not only hamper the progress of housing schemes but also cause unnecessary hardship to citizens, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

The government's objective is to put in place a mechanism that ensures swift, transparent and practical resolution for all stakeholders, the statement said.

Adityanath said pending payments and disputed allotments in various state housing schemes slow down the pace of development and impact revenue generation. He stressed the need for a solution-oriented system that provides relief to genuine allottees while ensuring the department receives its legitimate dues.

Referring to the One-Time Settlement Scheme introduced in 2020, the statement said a large number of cases were resolved under OTS-2020, but many allottees could not make final payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Detailed data on default cases across residential and commercial complexes in the state was presented during the meeting.

The chief minister directed that OTS-2026 be made more practical and beneficial, with suitable rebates for allottees opting for lump-sum payment, along with the option of paying dues in instalments.

He said the scheme must remain people-centric, offering clear and simple choices to every genuine allottee.

Adityanath also emphasised that every application under the scheme should be disposed of within a fixed time-frame.

The new scheme, he said, would provide relief to thousands of allottees while also augmenting the department's revenue.

The chief minister further instructed officials to ensure wide publicity of the scheme so that all eligible beneficiaries are informed.

He said the entire process should be online, transparent and user-friendly, enabling maximum participation and ease of access, the statement added.