UP govt to run e-buses from Lucknow to major religious centres in state

Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government plans to run electric buses to major religious centres such as Ayodhya, Kashi, Prayagraj, Mathura and Chitrakoot from Lucknow for the benefit of pilgrims, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

Advertisment

It said the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided to include 250 electric buses in its fleet in the first phase.

The Transport Corporation will run inter-city electric buses under an arrangement based on the Capital Expenditure (CapEx) model, the release said.

Masoom Ali Sarwar, Managing Director, UPSRTC, said there is a plan to increase the operation of e-buses in the transport corporation's fleet in compliance with the instructions of the state government.

He further informed the state government intends to connect major religious places like Ayodhya, Kashi, Prayagraj, Mathura, and Chitrakoot with the state capital directly through e-buses to facilitate the movement of people to the religious places of the state. PTI SAB TIR TIR