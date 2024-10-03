UP govt to set up Digital Kumbh Museum in Prayagraj

Lucknow, Oct 3 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is set to build a 'Digital Kumbh Museum' in Prayagraj ahead of the Mahakumbh next year, a minister said on Thursday.

The Tourism Department will establish the museum for the devotees to digitally experience the 'Samudra Manthan' and learn about Kumbh, Mahakumbh, and other spiritual landmarks, Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said.

The museum is slated to come up on Arail Road Naini near Shivalaya Park in Prayagraj.

The building, spread over an area of 10,000 square meters, will accommodate 2,000 to 2,500 visitors at a time. The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 21.38 crore project, Rs 6 crore of which has already been disbursed, he said.

A gallery showcasing the 14 gems of Samudra Manthan will be created in the museum, he said.

The museum will carry information Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain Kumbh, he said.