UP govt to train Ayodhya boatmen for narrating historical tales to tourists

Lucknow, Jan 16 (PTI) Boatmen operating on the Saryu river in Ayodhya will be trained to narrate the history of ancient local sites to tourists as part of a new initiative to enhance the pilgrimage experience.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said on Friday that the move aims to transform boat rides into cultural tours while ensuring passengers safety.

In a statement, Singh said the initiative follows a steady rise in tourist footfall in Ayodhya and growing interest in boating.. The Tourism Department is conducting a three-day training session from January 15 to 17 for 55 boatmen and other tourism stakeholders.

The programme, organised in collaboration with the Manyavar Kanshiram Tourism Management Institute, Lucknow and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), aims to prepare boatmen for storytelling, digital payments, disaster management and emergency first aid.

The minister said the objective is to link tourism with cultural heritage and safety. He added that the trained boatmen will also play their role as strong representatives of Ayodhya's rich historical legacy while ensuring safe boating practices on the river.

Singh said the department is taking steps to make water tourism secure across the state. Similar training programmes are being held in various districts of the state to promote skill development and empowerment of boatmen community.