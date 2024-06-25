UP govt transfers 12 IAS officers

Lucknow, Jun 25 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred 12 IAS officers, including several district magistrates.

Sitapur District Magistrate Anuj Singh has been shifted to Moradabad while Chitrakoot District Magistrate Abhishek Anand has been transferred to Sitapur, according to the transfer list released by the state government.

Banda District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal has been transferred to Lakhimpur Kheri, Special Secretary Ayush Department Nagendra Pratap has been made the district magistrate of Banda and Kanpur Municipal Commissioner Shivsharanappa GN has been made the district magistrate of Chitrakoot, according to the list.

Special Secretary, Agriculture Production Commissioner, Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, has been made the district magistrate of Shravasti while Additional State Project Director Madhusudan Hooghly has been made the district magistrate of Kaushambi, it said.

Similarly, Sambhal District Magistrate Manish Bansal has been sent to Saharanpur in the same capacity and Special Secretary, Urban development, Rajendra Pensia, has been made the district magistrate of Sambhal.

Saharanpur Development Authority Vice Chairman Ashish Kumar has been made the district magistrate of Hathras while Additional Chief CEO Greater Noida Medha Rupam has been made the district magistrate of Kasganj.

These are routine transfers, officials said. PTI ABN AS AS