UP govt unveils Magh Mela logo reflecting spiritual, astrological elements of festival

Prayagraj (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) A logo capturing the essence of the Magh Mela has been unveiled by the chief minister office, an official statement said on Thursday.

The logo reflects the spiritual significance of chanting, penance and Kalpavas at the Sangam during the month of Magh. The inscription "Maghe nimajjanam yatra papam pariharet tatah" highlights the belief that bathing in the month of Magh absolves one of all sins.

Designed by consultants Ajay Saxena and Pragya Ajay on behalf of the Mela Authority, the logo was formally released by the chief minister officer, the statement said.

Its design also mirrors the astrological positions of the Sun and Moon during Magh.

Astrologer Acharya Hari Krishna Shukla, according to the statement said that 14 phases of the Sun and Moon depicted in the logo represent their precise astronomical positions that determine the timing of the Magh Mela.

Indian astrological calculations state that the Moon completes its cycle across the 27 constellations in around 27.3 days, it said.

The dates of the Magh Mela are determined based on these exact celestial movements. The month of Magh begins when the Sun enters Capricorn, and the Moon aligns with the Ashlesha-Purva Phalguni constellation on the full-moon day, it added.

The 14 lunar phases are also believed to influence human life, psychological energy, and spiritual practices. The waxing phase (Shukla Paksha) is considered most conducive for spiritual advancement.

The dates for the Magh Snan (holy bath) are chosen through precise alignment of these lunar energies, the statement said, adding that the Magh month is associated with discipline, devotion, and deep spiritual practice, marked by holy bathing, charity, penance, and Kalpavas.