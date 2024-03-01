UP govt wants 3-4 lakh registries done in 4 months in Noida: Top officer

Noida, Mar 1 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government intends to get three to four lakh pending registries of home-buyers in Noida and Greater Noida completed in the next three to four months, state Industrial and Infrastructure Development Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh said on Friday.

He said this as he inaugurated a mass registry camp organised by the Noida Authority at a group housing society 'Express Zenith' in the wake of several builders and the local authorities reaching an agreement on recommendations of the Amitabh Kant Committee on stalled legacy projects.

Singh, who is also the chairman of the Noida and the Greater Noida authorities, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Gautam Buddh Nagar between March 7 and 10 to take stock of the situation.

"The CM has directed that registries should be done in a hassle-free manner. This is for the first time that sub-registrars have come out of their offices to housing societies and set up their offices here. This is a good initiative," Singh said.

"This process would be expedited and accelerated further after the chief minister's programme. Builders and buyers would be mobilised and the government intends to ensure disposal of three to four lakh pending registries in the next three to four months," Singh told reporters.

Home-buyers who got their registries done on Friday after a wait of years rejoiced, some even comparing it to "conquering the Mount Everest".

Neelam Kumari, 59, a retired government schoolteacher in Delhi and resident of Express Zenith in Sector 77 of Noida, said it was a "great feeling" for her to finally get the registry of her home where she has been living since 2019.

Prashant Saini, who works for the Indian Oil Corporation, said he purchased the house in Express Zenith in 2012 and got the possession in 2017 while it took him another seven years to get the registry done.

"It feels like we have conquered the Everest," Saini, accompanied by his wife Akanksha, told PTI.

Meanwhile, real estate developer's body Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) lauded the commencement of the registry campaign in Noida, while legal experts also hailed the move.

Manoj Gaur, Chairman of CREDAI NCR and CMD of Gaur Group, commended the government's initiative, anticipating that around 7,000 individuals will secure ownership rights of their flats before Holi (March 25).

Gaur acknowledged the positive role played by developers in this process, emphasizing their commitment to fulfilling long-pending registries in Noida and Greater Noida.

"The committee, led by former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, meticulously examined issues spanning from builders to buyers. While progress has been made, there are still pending matters related to minor issues, accounts, and compensation to farmers. The resolution of these issues by the government could lead to the immediate completion of thousands of sale deeds," Gaur told PTI.

Advocate Ravi Sachdeva of JRS Associates said the decision will benefit home-buyers, who will get ownership rights, as well as the government, which will get revenue through the registries.

"Now with registry in their hands, home-buyers who had taken loans from NBFCs at higher rates could also get the loans transferred to scheduled or nationalised banks that offer lower interest rates," Sachdeva, a specialist on land issues, told PTI.

Delay in registries of flats, occupancy certificates, and in possession of units by buyers in controversy-hit housing projects has been a key issue of public anguish in Noida and Greater Noida, the twin cities of Delhi's neighbouring Gautam Budhh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

The subject has found echo in Parliament as well as the state's Vidhan Sabha time and again over the stalled legacy projects, with CM Adityanath last year assuring home-buyers of finding a "permanent solution" to it. PTI KIS TIR TIR