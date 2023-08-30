UP govt will establish colonies if people living in flood-hit embankments want to relocate: Adityanath

Barabanki/Gonda (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will establish colonies if people living in embankment areas affected by floods wish to relocate, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

He also assured the flood-affected people of Barabanki and Gonda districts that the state government is providing assistance and relief to them.

According to a statement issued in Lucknow, Adityanath conducted both aerial and on-ground surveys of the flood-affected areas of the two districts and reviewed the relief and rescue operations.

"Those who are living in embankment areas, if they wish to relocate to safer areas, arrangements will be made. If everyone is willing, the government will establish well-planned colonies for them," he said.

Advertisment

Adityanath mentioned that for areas prone to river erosion, the irrigation department has been instructed to ensure immediate and comprehensive arrangements.

The chief minister said the government made preparations in anticipation of the floods and directions were issued to local representatives, in-charge ministers and officials at the Lucknow level to take necessary measures.

Around 721 villages in 21 districts of the state are currently affected by the floods, Adityanath said.

Advertisment

The chief minister also instructed officials to ensure that a permanent solution for the floods is devised.

"The state government is taking action to provide timely compensation to farmers whose crops have been destroyed due to the floods by conducting a survey to assess the extent of damage," he said.

In Barabandki, the chief minister inspected the flood-affected areas in Lalpur Karauta village of Ramnagar tehsil and distributed relief material. He also engaged in discussions with the affected people to understand the situation.

Advertisment

People whose homes have been damaged in the floods will be provided with a house each under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. Compensation will also be provided for partially damaged houses, Adityanath said.

He also performed puja and offered prayers at the Lodheshwar Mahadev Temple and wished for the prosperity and wellbeing of the state.

In Gonda, he visited the flood-affected people in the Palhapur village of Colonelganj. Adityanath also conducted a local inspection and issued directions to expedite relief and rescue operations.

Twenty-three villages in the district have been affected by the floods, he said.

While distributing relief materials, Adityanath assured the people of the government's support on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, emphasising that he had come to ensure their safety. PTI ABN SZM