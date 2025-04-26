UP govt will respond firmly to any threat to national security: Adityanath

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government will respond firmly to any threat to the nation's security.

Speaking at a public meeting in Lakhimpur Kheri district, Adityanath began his speech by condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

“I condemn the terrorist attack on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh and express my condolences to all the bereaved families. There is no place for terrorism or anarchy in society,” Adityanath said.

Emphasising the state government's commitment to security and development, the chief minister said, “The model of security and good governance of the Government of India is based on development and the welfare of the poor. If someone dares to compromise our security, we will reply in the language they understand under our zero tolerance policy.” "The 'New India' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not tease anyone. But if someone teases us, that person will not be spared," he added.

Speaking about the security situation in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, we have made the state mafia-free, freed it from anarchy and riots, and made it the leading economy of the country." PTI CDN ARI