UP govt working to ensure no poor suffers in cold: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state government is committed to ensuring that no poor or needy person suffers during the ongoing severe cold weather.

Emphasising the "double-engine government's" resolve, he said that adequate funds have been released to all districts for blanket distribution, operation of night shelters and arrangements for bonfires.

After inspecting two night shelters in Gorakhpur city, the chief minister told reporters that district administrations have been directed to provide all necessary facilities at shelter homes, including sufficient beds, blankets, cleanliness and food for those without means.

He added that in view of extreme cold conditions, district magistrates have also been authorised to close schools and declare holidays if required, with provisions for online classes in unavoidable situations.

Adityanath also reviewed and interacted with the occupants in night shelters near TP Nagar Pass and Dharmshala Bazaar, a statement said.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements, he personally distributed blankets and food to the homeless, assuring them of the government's continued support, it said.

The chief minister said that North India, including Uttar Pradesh, is facing an intense cold wave, and the government has made arrangements across all districts. Public representatives and officials are engaged in distributing blankets and woollens, lighting bonfires at public places and ensuring the smooth functioning of night shelters.

Appealing to the public, Adityanath urged those with resources to extend help to the needy during the harsh weather.

He also advised citizens to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel in foggy conditions and maintain adequate hydration even during winter.

He said that 480 bonfires have been arranged across Gorakhpur city and over 22,000 needy persons have already received blankets and woollen clothes as part of the government's winter relief drive. PTI COR NAV APL APL