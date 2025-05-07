UP govt's crackdown on encroachments in districts near Nepal border continues

Lucknow, May 7 (PTI) Administrations in six Uttar Pradesh districts bordering Nepal took action against encroachments and unrecognised religious institutions on Wednesday on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government said.

The special campaign was carried out in Shravasti, Balrampur, Bahraich, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj and Lakhimpur Kheri.

In Shravasti, the administration demolished two illegal madrassas in Rampur Basti and Keshavapur. It also sealed two unrecognised madrassas built on private land.

The government also said that similar actions were taken in Siddharthnagar. Officials reported that on Wednesday, the boundary wall of Madrasa Darul Huda in Yusufpur was demolished.

Illegal madrassas in Dulha Shumali Fasadipur and Sikri Bazar villages were sealed while one seminary in Gaura and another in Bhada Mustahkam were razed, it added.

Similarly, five madrassas were demolished in the Maharajganj and Balrampur districts.

Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal and Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma reported that the administration identified encroachments on a mosque, a mazaar and an Idgah on public land. Additionally, two illegal madrassas on private land were discovered, with one sealed.

Action was also taken against two Idgahs, and illegal mosques and mazars on public land were demolished, according to the statement.

The government said 169 illegal encroachments have been removed in Bahraich so far. PTI KIS NSD NSD