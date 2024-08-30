UP govt's digital media policy 'draconian', say journalists' bodies

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Journalists' bodies on Friday termed as "draconian" the Uttar Pradesh government's digital media policy and said it gave sweeping powers to the authorities to declare any content, including legitimate journalistic work posted on social media, as "anti-social" or "anti-national".

In a joint statement, they said the policy intended to monetarily reward content creators who amplified the state government's initiatives, schemes and achievements.

"However, Section 7(2) of the said policy states that legal action by the Director Information of the Uttar Pradesh government will be initiated against content creators if any content is deemed to be 'anti-national', 'anti-social', 'paints the government in bad light' or is 'created with malafide intent'," the statement added.

The wide and ambiguous ambit of this clause makes the policy "draconian", according to the scribes' bodies.

"This clause is capable of imposing a chilling effect on the right to freedom of expression as it gives the Uttar Pradesh government sweeping powers to declare any content, including legitimate journalistic work that is posted on social media, as anti-social or anti- national, if the government so pleases," the journalists' bodies said.

It appears that the policy is drafted to reward proxy propagandists but penalise bona fide journalism or legitimate criticism of the government, they said.

It infringes on the right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution that encompasses the practice of journalism, "which often involves highlighting the failures of the government pertaining to public affairs or in matters of public interest", they added.

"The government should not encroach upon the space that the Constitution allows journalism," said the statement -- signed by, among others, the Press Club of India, Press Association, Indian Women's Press Corps, and the Digipub News India Foundation.

"We demand that the Uttar Pradesh government withdraws clause 7(2) from its Digital Media Policy, 2024, with immediate effect," the statement added.

A free and independent media informs and educates citizens, holds elected representatives and the executive accountable, which is the cornerstone of democracy, the journalists' bodies said. PTI PK PK SZM