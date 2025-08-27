UP govt's month-long ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ drive to kick in from September 1

Lucknow, Aug 27 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will launch a special state-wide road safety campaign -- ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ -- from September 1 to 30, which is aimed at promoting the use of helmets to save lives, officials said on Wednesday.

A directive for the campaign was issued on Monday to ensure that all the concerned departments work in unison to promote citizen safety under the supervision of the district magistrates and in coordination with the District Road Safety Committees (DRSCs) .

Police, revenue officials and the transport department will take the lead in enforcing the initiative, the statement said.

Emphasising that the campaign is aimed at saving lives rather than penalising the riders, the state government has appealed to the citizens to extend full cooperation, it said.

The initiative draws its mandate from Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which makes the use of helmets compulsory for both riders and pillion passengers, and Section 194D, which prescribes penalties for violations.

It also aligns with the recommendations of the Committee on Road Safety established by the Supreme Court, which emphasises improving helmet compliance.

Transport Commissioner Brijesh Narain Singh said the campaign is "a pledge for safety, not a punishment", adding that past experience shows that two-wheeler riders quickly adopt the habit of wearing helmets without affecting fuel sales.

To support the initiative, the oil marketing companies -- IOCL, BPCL and HPCL -- and with petrol pump operators have been directed to actively support the effort, with monitoring to be ensured through the food and civil supplies department, Singh said.

The information and public relations department will spread awareness during the campaign, while the citizens, industry and government agencies are expected to collaborate to reduce fatalities and serious injuries caused by road accidents.

"This initiative is not about penalties but ensuring safe behaviour. Make ‘helmet first, fuel later’ a rule of life, because wearing a helmet is the simplest insurance for your own safety,” Singh said. PTI ABN SMV ARI