UP govt's unique green drive to honour martyrs

Lucknow, May 21 (PTI) In a move to promote environmental protection and foster national unity, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to develop a series of inspirational and thematic forests across the state.

As part of this campaign, 'Shaurya Van' will be developed in every district to honour the country's martyrs and brave freedom fighters, according to the forest department's statement released on Wednesday.

These forests would serve not only as green lungs but also as places of public inspiration and tribute to national heroes, it stated.

Besides this, several other unique forests have been proposed, each dedicated to eminent figures and causes.

These include 'Atal Van', which commemorates the centenary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, 'Ekta Van', to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a symbol of national unity, and 'Eklavya Van', in honour of tribal hero Birsa Munda, representing tribal pride and valour.

The initiative also includes the creation of 'Oxy Van' in municipal areas to combat urban pollution and mitigate the effects of climate change.

'Gopal Van' in cow shelters with shade-giving and fodder-rich plant species to support animal welfare and 'Triveni Van' on the banks of rivers Ganga and Yamuna in remembrance of Mahakumbh 2025, featuring sacred trees like neem, peepal and pakkad have also been envisaged, it read.

Further strengthening this green movement, the department is also set to launch 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0', a renewed version of its earlier campaign that encourages tree plantation in the name of one's mother.