UP govt's Yuva scheme receives 'Award of Honour' as UPITS concludes

Lucknow, Oct 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government's CM Yuva Mission on Friday received 'Award of Honour' after the conclusion of the five-day Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 in Greater Noida.

The recognition came after the CM YUVA Conclave, organised under the mission, emerged as the highlight of the trade show.

According to a press release, the conclave recorded 12,025 business inquiries, 9,200 registrations, 377 B2B meetings and 90 business presentations. Over 3,700 youths from Meerut, Saharanpur, Agra and Aligarh participated in the conclave.

Following the event, the government anticipates a surge in applications from young people to take advantage of the scheme, said the press statement.

Sarveshwar Shukla, CM Yuva Nodal and Joint Commissioner of Industries, highlighted that several renowned franchise brands, machinery suppliers and business-on-wheels ventures participated in the conclave.

The award was presented by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, in the presence of state cabinet ministers Nand Gopal Nandi and Rakesh Sachan, Additional Chief Secretary Alok Kumar and Mission Director K Vijayendra Pandian. PTI CDN AMJ AMJ