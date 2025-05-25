UP grapples with heat amid rain, thunderstorms in western districts

Lucknow, May 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh continued to experience hot weather conditions on Sunday, even as strong winds and rain lashed some western districts, the local weather office said.

The maximum temperature in several parts of the state hovered near the 40-degree Celsius mark, while parts of western Uttar Pradesh witnessed strong winds and heavy rain, leading to uprooting of trees and snapping of electricity supply in many districts.

Muzaffarnagar district recorded the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours at 14 mm, followed by Prayagraj (8.4 mm), Bareilly (4.9 mm), Shahjahanpur (1.8 mm), and Sultanpur (0.9 mm).

Banda registered the maximum day temperature at 41 degrees Celsius, followed by Orai which recorded 40.8 degrees Celsius.

The other cities where the mercury hovered around the 40-degree mark included Kanpur (39.2 degrees Celsius), Jhansi (38.9), Prayagraj (38.6), and Fatehgarh (38.6).

State capital Lucknow recorded a high of 37.9 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated rain/thundershowers across the state on Monday.