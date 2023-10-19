UP: Grocery shop owner shot dead by 3 bike-borne attackers

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) A grocery shop owner was on Thursday shot dead by three bike-borne attackers here, police said.

The incident took place at around 12.30 pm. Jitendra (46) was shot by the three people while he was on his way to Loni town from his Agroula village on his motorcycle, they said.

Jitendra, who runs a grocery shop in his village, sustained six bullet shots and died on the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chand Yadav said.

Police said prima facie it appeared to be a matter of old enmity.

In September 2021, the victim’s cousin Dinesh was also shot dead and Jitendra was pursuing his case in the court, they said, adding that Jitendra was carrying his unlicensed pistol at the time of the attack.

Police have identified the attackers through CCTV footage of the cameras installed in the area and three suspects have been detained for interrogation The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said. PTI COR ABN ABN NB NB