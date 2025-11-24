UP: Groom killed in road accident moments before wedding ritual

Baghpat (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was killed after being hit by a speeding truck moments before an important ritual for his wedding in the Baghpat district, police said on Monday.

Subodh, a physiotherapist from Pichhokra village, arrived on Sunday night with his wedding procession at Sarurpurkalan village when his health suddenly deteriorated, they said.

Just before the "chadhat" ceremony was to begin, he stepped aside to vomit along the Delhi-Saharanpur national highway, according to the police.

As he stood at the roadside, a speeding truck coming from the Delhi side rammed into him, police said.

The severely injured groom was being rushed to the district hospital by relatives and members of the wedding party when he died on the way, police said, adding that the truck driver fled the scene with the vehicle.

Baghpat Kotwali in-charge Dixit Tyagi said the CCTV footage from the area was being examined to identify the truck, and efforts were underway to trace the absconding driver. PTI COR KIS MPL MPL