UP: Guarantor held for securing drug traffickers' bail on forged documents

Bhadohi (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district have arrested a professional guarantor who allegedly secured bail for drug traffickers by submitting forged documents and false affidavits in court, officials said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said Mahendra (48), a resident of Bahuta Chakdahi village under Suriyawan police station, was booked on Wednesday under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and was later taken into custody.

Manglik said the breakthrough came when Mukesh Singh, a notorious drug trafficker from the same village, was arrested on Wednesday and inquired about his associates.

Acting on his information, sub-inspector Suresh Yadav reached the village for patrol, where locals informed him that Mahendra had long been operating as a professional surety for drug traffickers.

During verification of the police station's surety register, officials found entries showing that Mahendra had furnished bail sureties for traffickers arrested under the NDPS Act at five different police station areas of the district.

The SP said Mahendra repeatedly used the same property documents to prepare forged affidavits, manipulated land records, and provided fabricated securities in court to secure the release of serious offenders, who later absconded.

Based on SI Yadav's complaint, a case was registered, and Mahendra was arrested. He will be produced in court for further legal action.