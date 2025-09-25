National

UP: Guided tours to Ayodhya, Naimisharanya, announced to mark World Tourism Day

NewsDrum Desk
Lucknow, Sep 25 (PTI) To mark the occasion of World Tourism Day, the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) has announced the launch of special one-day guided tour packages on September 27 from Lucknow to Ayodhya and Naimisharanya, officials said on Thursday.

According to a statement, the initiative aims to boost religious and cultural tourism in the state by combining spirituality with modern convenience, with a focus on accessibility.

Senior citizens will be offered tour packages at highly discounted rates, and online booking has been introduced.

The packages include lunch, refreshments, a souvenir, and the services of experienced local guides who will share "fascinating legends and stories at every sacred site," ensuring a journey of both devotion and cultural learning, the statement said.