UP: Gunshots fired after two groups of devotees clash on Kartik Purnima, 4 injured

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) A clash between two groups of devotees escalated and led to gunfire here on Wednesday, causing injuries to four people, three of whom were hit with bullets, police said.

The two groups were returning from Kartik Purnima Ganga bath near Kamheda bridge on the Delhi-Roorkee Ganga canal road when they got into an argument.

It spiralled out of control and soon became a violent confrontation, during which shots were fired, they said.

Circle Officer Ravi Shanker said that four people -- Deepanshu, Aryan, Vijay, and Amit, all residents of Mohammadpur village in Uttarakhand -- were injured in the firing.

Three of them sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case and detained several individuals for questioning. "Search is underway to nab the accused," the CO told PTI.

The devotees were returning after taking a dip in the Ganga on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, officials said. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY