UP: Gunshots fired in Pilibhit village after 2 sides clash over playing of loud music, 1 injured

Pilibhit (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) Gunshots were fired on Monday in a village here and a man received bullet injuries following a dispute between two sides over the playing of loud music, a police official said.

Advertisment

Stone-pelting was also reported during the incident in Katakwara village in which three others were injured, the official said. Circle Officer of Bisalpur Vishal Chaudhari said the firing took place in the Barkhera police station area. Two sides fought over loud music being in the area, he said.

The officer said Vimal was injured in the firing, while Ankit, Satyapal and Vinod were injured in stone-pelting.

The two camps belonged to the current village head and a former village head, the CO said, and added that the matter is being probed. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY